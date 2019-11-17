What time is Seven Worlds, One Planet on TV? How many episodes in Attenborough's nature epic?

Everything you need to know about David Attenborough's Seven Worlds, One Planet on BBC One.

David Attenborough's epic nature documentaries are, without doubt, essential viewing.

As well as learning more about the fascinating creatures that inhabit our planet, the threat of climate change on our planet and its wildlife is brought firmly onto centre stage.

But with a packed TV schedule on Sunday evenings, with BBC One featuring plenty of must-watch TV at the moment, it can be easy to miss.

But when exactly is Seven Worlds, One Planet on TV?

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Each episode takes us to a different continent across the globe and explores the weird and wonderful wildlife that manages to find a home in some of the most desolate and hostile environments on the planet.

How many episodes are there?

As you may be able to guess from the title of the series, Seven Worlds, One Planet features a total of seven episodes.

Each episode takes us to one of Earth's seven major continents including Antarctica, Asia, South America, Australia, Europe, North America and Africa.

What time is it on TV?

For the most part, each episode of Seven Worlds, One Planet has aired at 6:15pm on Sunday evenings on BBC One and is scheduled to continue in the same time slot until the series comes to an end on December 8th.

The outlier in the series so far has been the third episode, which aired on November 10th at the slightly later time of 6:20pm due to the Remembrance Day service on BBC One earlier on in the day.