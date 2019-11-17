Quick links

Rangers

Virgil van Dijk comments on Rangers' Steven Davis

Shane Callaghan
Steven Davis of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on October 2, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Davis of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers put a big penalty over the bar last night.

Steven Davis of Northern Ireland during the EURO Qualifier match between Northern Ireland v Holland at the Windsor Park on November 16, 2019 in Belfast United Kingdom

Virgil van Dijk has moved to defend Rangers midfielder Steven Davis.

The Northern Ireland international international missed a penalty for his country in last night's 0-0 draw against Van Dijk's Netherlands in Belfast.

Subscribe

In doing so, the Rangers star, who is captain of his country, inadvertently killed any hope that Michael O'Neill's side had of earning automatic qualification into Euro 2020, settling for a playoff.

The Gers maestro, who returned to Ibrox this past summer, received a backlash from supporters on Twitter following the miss from 12 yards.

 

But Van Dijk, who played alongside Davis at Southampton, insists that missing a penalty can happen to virtually anybody.

"He is a fantastic player for Northern Ireland. It can happen to anyone [missing a penalty]. It was good for us but unlucky for them," he told BBC Sport.

Van Dijk is right and, being honest, the Northern Irish didn't have a huge chance of automatically qualifying for the Euros anyway.

It was always on the cards that the Rangers star and his international colleagues would have to endure a playoff to book their place in the competition.

The 34-year-old has 113 caps for his country.

Steven Davis of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on October 3, 2019 in Bern, Switzerland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch