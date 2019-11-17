Virgil van Dijk comments on Rangers' Steven Davis

Steven Davis of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers put a big penalty over the bar last night.

Virgil van Dijk has moved to defend Rangers midfielder Steven Davis.

The Northern Ireland international international missed a penalty for his country in last night's 0-0 draw against Van Dijk's Netherlands in Belfast.

In doing so, the Rangers star, who is captain of his country, inadvertently killed any hope that Michael O'Neill's side had of earning automatic qualification into Euro 2020, settling for a playoff.

The Gers maestro, who returned to Ibrox this past summer, received a backlash from supporters on Twitter following the miss from 12 yards.

But Van Dijk, who played alongside Davis at Southampton, insists that missing a penalty can happen to virtually anybody.

"He is a fantastic player for Northern Ireland. It can happen to anyone [missing a penalty]. It was good for us but unlucky for them," he told BBC Sport.

Van Dijk is right and, being honest, the Northern Irish didn't have a huge chance of automatically qualifying for the Euros anyway.

It was always on the cards that the Rangers star and his international colleagues would have to endure a playoff to book their place in the competition.

The 34-year-old has 113 caps for his country.