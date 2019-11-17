Where was The War of the Worlds filmed? BBC adaptation sends aliens north!

The War of the Worlds comes to BBC One this November.

H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds is one of the most famed and frequently adapted sci-fi stories in history.

Since his original novel was published in 1897, countless radio dramas, Hollywood blockbusters and TV series based on Wells' story have been made.

2019 sees not one, but two new TV adaptations coming to our screens with the BBC launching their series here in the UK on November 17th.

The series is based in Surrey but the filming location for the TV show is quite some way from the real thing.

EXPLAINED ON NETFLIX: Future of Meat episode will change the way you look at vegan burgers

The War of the Worlds on the BBC

The War of the Worlds tells the story of an alien invasion from the perspective of an ordinary family with the horror from outer space threatening to tear society apart.

While other versions of H.G. Wells' story are set in more modern times, the BBC version stays true to the original's roots by setting itself in Edwardian England with humanity far from prepared to deal with the threat of an alien invasion.

Where was The War of the Worlds filmed?

To capture the period look of the programme, the BBC production team had to venture away from the more modern south and took production to the North West of England, specifically, Merseyside.

Liverpool plays host to the show and doubles as Edwardian London with the area around St George's Hall acting as Trafalgar Square.

Filming didn't just stay in the city though and ventured to the likes of Ainsdale Woods as well Delamare Forest and Great Budworth in nearby Cheshire.

When to watch

The three-episode series begins on Sunday, November 17th at 9pm on BBC One and continues in the same time slot until the final episode airs on December 1st.

Once each episode has been broadcast, you can, of course, watch on-demand on BBC iPlayer.