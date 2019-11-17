Spurs linked with Strahinja Erakovic again, after 2018 speculation

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with Strahinja Erakovic.

According to Clubcall, Tottenham Hotspur hold an interest in signing Crvena zvezda defender Strahinja Erakovic – and it isn't the first time they've been linked.

Spurs may be looking at a host of defensive changes in 2020, given that Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen look set to leave the club on free transfers.

With Japhet Tanganga potentially in line for a promotion, a young defender may be wanted to replace him in the development setup – and Erakovic fits the bill.

It's believed that Spurs and Manchester City recently watched Erakovic in action on loan at second-tier Serbian side Graficar, and may move to sign him in 2020.

The problem is that Erakovic just signed a new contract last week, keeping with Crvena zvezda until 2023, so the Serbian side are in a strong position with the young defender.

What's particularly interesting is that this isn't even the first time Tottenham have been linked with a move to sign Erakovic, as Telegraf reported in February 2018 that Spurs had registered an interest in him.

Erakovic, 18, is being compared to former Manchester United hero Nemanja Vidic, and his family weren't particularly interested in joining Spurs last year because they want Erakovic to follow a similar path to Vidic, in terms of not jumping from Serbia to the Premier League; Vidic had a spell in Russia with Spartak Moscow before heading to Old Trafford.

His agent Zoran Stojanovic even believes that when Erakovic does move on, it may eclipse the €6million (£5.1million) that Liverpool paid to Crvena zvezda for Marko Grujic in 2016, feeling that his talent is comparable to the midfielder.

That's all exciting stuff about Erakovic, and a sign that Spurs have identified a real talent, but whether they can get a deal done in 2020 with that new contract only just signed remains to be seen.