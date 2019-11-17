Report: Wolves close in on signing Aurelio Buta despite Newcastle interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly nearing a deal for Aurelio Buta.

According to The Express, Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the signature of Royal Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta ahead of January.

Wolves have overcome a tricky start to the season, and now look to be balancing their Premier League and Europa League commitments brilliantly.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo may still be keen on additions in January though, with more depth vital to Wolves enjoying great success in both competitions.

With Adama Traore impressing on the right flank after being used in a wing-back role earlier this season, Nuno appears to be keen on adding more cover and competition for Matt Doherty in that right wing-back role.

It's now believed that Wolves are closing in on the signature of Antwerp ace Buta, in what would be a loan deal with a view to a permanent move next summer.

The report notes that Newcastle United have also been interested in Buta, but Wolves are looking to use their relationship with agent Jorge Mendes to secure his signature ahead of the Magpies.

Buta, 22, was once on the books of Benfica before heading to Antwerp in 2017, initially on loan before turning the deal permanent in 2018, and he has impressed over in Belgium.

A lightning-quick right back with ability going forward, Buta – who can play for Angola or Portugal – seems like the ideal fit in that wing-back role, and a loan deal gives Wolves the chance to see whether he's worth signing permanently as competition for Doherty moving forward.