Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Wolves close in on signing Aurelio Buta despite Newcastle interest

Olly Dawes
Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly nearing a deal for Aurelio Buta.

Aurelio Buta of Antwerp in action during the Jupiler Pro League match between Royal Antwerp FC and Cercle Brugge at Bosuilstadion on September 21, 2019 in Antwerpen, Belgium.

According to The Express, Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the signature of Royal Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta ahead of January.

Wolves have overcome a tricky start to the season, and now look to be balancing their Premier League and Europa League commitments brilliantly.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo may still be keen on additions in January though, with more depth vital to Wolves enjoying great success in both competitions.

 

With Adama Traore impressing on the right flank after being used in a wing-back role earlier this season, Nuno appears to be keen on adding more cover and competition for Matt Doherty in that right wing-back role.

It's now believed that Wolves are closing in on the signature of Antwerp ace Buta, in what would be a loan deal with a view to a permanent move next summer.

The report notes that Newcastle United have also been interested in Buta, but Wolves are looking to use their relationship with agent Jorge Mendes to secure his signature ahead of the Magpies.

Aurelio Buta of Royal Antwerp FC during the UEFA Europa League play off qualifying first leg match between AZ Alkmaar and Royal Antwerp FC at stadium De Grolsch Veste on August 22, 2019 in...

Buta, 22, was once on the books of Benfica before heading to Antwerp in 2017, initially on loan before turning the deal permanent in 2018, and he has impressed over in Belgium.

A lightning-quick right back with ability going forward, Buta – who can play for Angola or Portugal – seems like the ideal fit in that wing-back role, and a loan deal gives Wolves the chance to see whether he's worth signing permanently as competition for Doherty moving forward.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch