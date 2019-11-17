Report: West Ham eye deal for duo Didier Drogba wants at Chelsea

West Ham United are reportedly interested in the two internationals who Didier Drogba wants at Chelsea.

West Ham United and Chelsea have both been linked to two Jamaican players.

According to Team Talk, Blues legend Didier Drogba wants Kevon Lambert and Junior Flemmings to join the Stamford Bridge club.

Flemmings is a striker with US-based Phoenix Rising, netting 23 goals last season, while Lambert is a 6'3 midfielder who plays for the same club.

And according to Team Talk, Chelsea icon Drogba has asked his old club to take a look at the pair, with the report adding that West Ham are also potentially interested.

The former Ivory Coast marksman is co-owner of the USL Championship side, hence the connection.

Flemmings, who turns 24 in January, and 22-year-old Lambert both have nine caps for Jamaica.

West Ham might have a slight advantage in the sense that their West London rivals have a transfer ban until February 2020, giving the Irons a potential edge in January.

According to Transfermarkt, Flemmings has another year to run on his contract with the Arizona club, and the same applies to Lambert.