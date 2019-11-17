Report: Tony Pulis rejected Cardiff, thinks he can join Southampton or West Ham

Tony Pulis is reportedly eyeing up jobs at Southampton or West Ham United.

According to The Sun on Sunday (17/11; page 67), Tony Pulis has snubbed the chance to manage Cardiff City, with his eyes on Southampton and West Ham United.

Pulis, 61, failed to guide Middlesbrough into the Championship play-offs last season, and Boro decided to part ways with the former West Brom boss.

His style of play can be justified when winning, but with Boro missing their top six target, it wasn't a particularly difficult decision to cut ties.

Pulis hasn't returned to the game since his exit in May, and it's now claimed that he snubbed a return home to Wales when Cardiff City wanted him to replace Neil Warnock.

Pulis allegedly isn't interested in a move to another Championship club, and instead thinks he can land a Premier League job at either Southampton or West Ham.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is attempting to cling onto his job after some poor results, including the 9-0 home loss to Leicester City, whilst West Ham have claimed just two points in the last six games, meaning Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure.

Pulis could target one of the jobs as a fire-fighter type manager, attempting to keep the clubs in the Premier League as he did with West Brom, but it still seems hugely unlikely.

He didn't exactly impress in the Championship last season, so walking into a Premier League job seems ambitious, especially having been out of the top flight for two years now.