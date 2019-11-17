Report states what mystery agent has said about Newcastle's January transfer plans

Newcastle United could be busy in the January transfer window.

According to The Chronicle, one agent has suggested that Newcastle United's name keeps coming up in potential deals ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies were busy towards the end of the summer transfer window, and ended up with Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth, Jetro Willems and Andy Carroll.

Steve Bruce has exceeded expectations so far this term, with Newcastle sitting 13th, just two points off fifth place having won three of their last five games.

That may make Newcastle a more attractive proposition come January, and Bruce will certainly be looking for some reinforcements come January.

It's now claimed an agent has admitted that Newcastle's name keeps coming up in potential deals, suggesting that they're about to be very busy in the winter transfer window.

Bruce won't have huge money to spend, but that agents are hearing Newcastle as a prominent player in the January transfer window means work is already being done.

At least one central midfielder will be targeted by Newcastle, whilst attacking additions such as a winger and another striker may well be wanted too.

Newcastle fans will be excited about this development, but they will be looking for concrete results in the window rather than promises and rumours that run and run.