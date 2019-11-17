Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report states what mystery agent has said about Newcastle's January transfer plans

Olly Dawes
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United could be busy in the January transfer window.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon...

According to The Chronicle, one agent has suggested that Newcastle United's name keeps coming up in potential deals ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies were busy towards the end of the summer transfer window, and ended up with Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth, Jetro Willems and Andy Carroll.

Steve Bruce has exceeded expectations so far this term, with Newcastle sitting 13th, just two points off fifth place having won three of their last five games.

 

That may make Newcastle a more attractive proposition come January, and Bruce will certainly be looking for some reinforcements come January.

It's now claimed an agent has admitted that Newcastle's name keeps coming up in potential deals, suggesting that they're about to be very busy in the winter transfer window.

Bruce won't have huge money to spend, but that agents are hearing Newcastle as a prominent player in the January transfer window means work is already being done.

General view of the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on February 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

At least one central midfielder will be targeted by Newcastle, whilst attacking additions such as a winger and another striker may well be wanted too.

Newcastle fans will be excited about this development, but they will be looking for concrete results in the window rather than promises and rumours that run and run.

Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch