Report: Silva tells Everton to buy Goncalo Paciencia

Olly Dawes
Everton are reportedly keen on striker Goncalo Paciencia.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Everton boss Marco Silva has recommended the club move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Goncalo Paciencia in January.

The Toffees have tried various solutions to their striking woes over recent years, but are still really without a leading striker that Silva can depend on.

Cenk Tosun hasn't really lived up to his billing following a 2018 move from Besiktas, whilst teenager Moise Kean is still adapting to life in English football having arrived from Juventus just months ago.

 

That may tempt Everton back into the market for a new striker, and it's claimed that Silva wants Everton to launch a move for Paciencia when the transfer window opens.

It's claimed that Frankfurt want €20million (£17million) for Paciencia, whereas Everton currently want to pay €15million (£13million), meaning there's just a £4million gap to bridge.

That isn't out of the realms of possibility, and potentially gives Everton a real chance at landing the Portuguese striker in January.

Paciencia, 25, has hit nine goals in 23 games for Frankfurt this season, including six in 11 Bundesliga outings, whilst he earned his second cap for Portugal earlier this week, scoring against Lithuania.

Paciencia appears to be fulfilling the potential he once showed at Porto, and whilst he may not be the quickest striker around, he's a dangerous penalty box striker with great ability in the air, which may just tempt Everton into a deal.

