Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report shares what Jose Mourinho told friends about Tottenham job

Shane Callaghan
Jose Mourinho the head coach
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho during the Liga NOS match between Vitoria FC and CD Tondela at Estadio do Bonfim on August 12, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal.

Jose Mourinho is confident about being offered the Real Madrid job, but wouldn't necessarily accept it incase the Tottenham Hotspur need a new manager, according to The Sun.

Pressure is mounting on Pochettino just five months after he led Spurs to a Champions League final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool.

But the Tottenham boss has overseen just three Premier League wins this season and the North Londoners sit 14th in the table, a massive 11 points adrift in the race for a top-four finish.

Over in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is enduring similar hardship during his second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

 

The Sun has claimed that Mourinho believes that he'll be offered a return to the Bernabeu, but has 'confided' in friends that he may not accept it on the basis that Tottenham might need a replacement for Pochettino in the near future.

The Daily Mail has previously reported that the Portuguese, a two-time Champions League winner, wants the job in North London.

If the Lilywhites' form continues to deteriorate then chairman Daniel Levy will have to make a very big decision.

Pochettino's side are away to West Ham United on Saturday and another defeat might well pile more pressure on Levy to make that decision.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United prior to The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch