Report shares what Jose Mourinho told friends about Tottenham job

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

Jose Mourinho is confident about being offered the Real Madrid job, but wouldn't necessarily accept it incase the Tottenham Hotspur need a new manager, according to The Sun.

Pressure is mounting on Pochettino just five months after he led Spurs to a Champions League final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool.

But the Tottenham boss has overseen just three Premier League wins this season and the North Londoners sit 14th in the table, a massive 11 points adrift in the race for a top-four finish.

Over in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is enduring similar hardship during his second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

The Sun has claimed that Mourinho believes that he'll be offered a return to the Bernabeu, but has 'confided' in friends that he may not accept it on the basis that Tottenham might need a replacement for Pochettino in the near future.

The Daily Mail has previously reported that the Portuguese, a two-time Champions League winner, wants the job in North London.

If the Lilywhites' form continues to deteriorate then chairman Daniel Levy will have to make a very big decision.

Pochettino's side are away to West Ham United on Saturday and another defeat might well pile more pressure on Levy to make that decision.