Report: Real Betis expect Spurs to bring forward Lo Celso deal

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis are expecting Tottenham Hotspur to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso permanently in January for around £27.5milion.

Spurs chased Lo Celso for much of the summer, with Mauricio Pochettino desperate to sign him after smashing 16 goals and six assists on loan at Betis last season.

Betis turned the move permanent before then agreeing a late deal with Spurs in August, which again saw Lo Celso head out on loan with a view to a permanent move.

The 23-year-old has only managed one Premier League start, and that was in last week's draw against Sheffield United, but he impressed throughout the game, just days after scoring against Crvena zvezda in the Champions League.

Now, there are claims emerging in Spain that Spurs could actually sign Lo Celso permanently in January – and for cheaper than if they wait until summer.

Tottenham allegedly paid a €16million (£13.7million) loan fee for Lo Celso, with a permanent option of €40million (£34million), which becomes mandatory if Spurs qualify for the Champions League.

That looks unlikely right now, and it's claimed that Spurs can accelerate the deal to January, and pay €32million (£27.5million) instead, saving themselves a small chunk of cash.

It all seems a little convoluted, but Betis are expecting the move to go through in January, meaning there would be no more questions about his future heading into the second half of the season, which would be ideal for Spurs given the doubts over many players right now.