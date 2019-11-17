Report: Manchester United want West Brom loanee Matheus Pereira

Manchester United are reportedly keen on West Brom's Matheus Pereira.

According to The Mirror, West Bromwich Albion loanee Matheus Pereira is now a target for Manchester United after starring in the Championship.

The Baggies swooped to land Pereira on loan from Sporting on deadline day in August, and fans won't really have known what to expect after previous spells with Chaves and Nurnberg.

However, Pereira has become a fan favourite at The Hawthorns, with the Brazilian racking up three goals and nine assists for the Championship leaders.

West Brom can make his move permanent for £8.25million, but they may have a chance to make quick profit in 2020 as Premier League sides have noticed his talent.

Chief among them is Manchester United, who are now allegedly interest in signing Pereira even if West Brom – as expected – do turn his move permanent at the end of the season.

United need creativity going forward, and the silky and skilful Pereira could fit the bill, and he still has potential to improve given that he's only 23 now.

The Red Devils shopped for one of the Championship's leading attackers last summer as they landed Daniel James from Swansea City, and may feel that Pereira can make a similar impact.

Other clubs are thought to be keen, meaning West Brom could face a real dilemma about Pereira before next season, as they won't want to lose their star man, but may have money on the table from other clubs immediately after making his loan permanent.