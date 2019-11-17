Report: Manchester United want Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Manchester United are reportedly pursuing Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, even if a January move looks unlikely.

The Red Devils are looking for long-term transfer targets, and have identified a host of potential signings who they're willing to wait for, rather than rush into other deals.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland is one of the key targets, but there are a host of British players on their radar too, including Declan Rice, James Maddison and Callum Wilson.

United also want two Villa players, as not only do they want John McGinn, but they're also believed to be keen on signing playmaker Grealish too, making him another 'key target'.

Grealish, 24, played a key role in driving Villa on to promotion last season, and he answered questions about whether he's suitable for the Premier League by turning in some fine displays this season.

Grealish has notched two goals and three assists for Villa this season, and it's somewhat baffling that he hasn't been given an England call-up based on this season's performances.

United have been paying close attention though, and with creativity needed at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn to Grealish if he can't land Maddison.

Villa almost certainly won't sell in January, meaning United may have to wait if they really want Grealish, whilst convincing him to leave his boyhood club may not be easy, especially if Villa stay in the Premier League.