Quick links

Manchester United

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Manchester United want Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Olly Dawes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester United are reportedly pursuing Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, even if a January move looks unlikely.

The Red Devils are looking for long-term transfer targets, and have identified a host of potential signings who they're willing to wait for, rather than rush into other deals.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland is one of the key targets, but there are a host of British players on their radar too, including Declan Rice, James Maddison and Callum Wilson.

 

United also want two Villa players, as not only do they want John McGinn, but they're also believed to be keen on signing playmaker Grealish too, making him another 'key target'.

Grealish, 24, played a key role in driving Villa on to promotion last season, and he answered questions about whether he's suitable for the Premier League by turning in some fine displays this season.

Grealish has notched two goals and three assists for Villa this season, and it's somewhat baffling that he hasn't been given an England call-up based on this season's performances.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

United have been paying close attention though, and with creativity needed at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn to Grealish if he can't land Maddison.

Villa almost certainly won't sell in January, meaning United may have to wait if they really want Grealish, whilst convincing him to leave his boyhood club may not be easy, especially if Villa stay in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch