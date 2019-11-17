Report: Liverpool-linked Jadon Sancho wants England return

Reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho wants a return to English football, according to a report in Spain.

It looks like Liverpool won't be short on competition in regards to signing Jadon Sancho.

According to The Daily Mail, the Reds are interested in the England winger who is set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

The good news is that Liverpool, being the champions of Europe, have the money and clout to surely lure such an exciting player to Anfield.

The bad news is that there's other interested parties, including Real Madrid.

According to Eldesmarque, the 19-year-old has no fewer than four offers already on the table.

The report adds that Real have lodged one of those proposals, but that Sancho - who left Manchester City to join Dortmund - favours a return to England.

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the teenage wonderkid and called him an 'exceptional talent' before a game against Borussia Dortmund this past summer [talkSPORT].

If Sancho favours a return to English football then that narrows the list of probable destinations and there seems to be a good chance that he would want to team up with the German manager on Merseyside.

According to Bild, the Bundesliga giants will want around £120 million for him.