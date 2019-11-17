Quick links

Report: Liverpool-linked Jadon Sancho wants England return

Shane Callaghan
Jadon Sancho of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on February 13, 2019 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho wants a return to English football, according to a report in Spain.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is challenged by Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on...

It looks like Liverpool won't be short on competition in regards to signing Jadon Sancho.

According to The Daily Mail, the Reds are interested in the England winger who is set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer.

The good news is that Liverpool, being the champions of Europe, have the money and clout to surely lure such an exciting player to Anfield.

The bad news is that there's other interested parties, including Real Madrid.

 

According to Eldesmarque, the 19-year-old has no fewer than four offers already on the table.

The report adds that Real have lodged one of those proposals, but that Sancho - who left Manchester City to join Dortmund - favours a return to England.

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the teenage wonderkid and called him an 'exceptional talent' before a game against Borussia Dortmund this past summer [talkSPORT].

If Sancho favours a return to English football then that narrows the list of probable destinations and there seems to be a good chance that he would want to team up with the German manager on Merseyside.

According to Bild, the Bundesliga giants will want around £120 million for him.

Jadon Sancho of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

