Report links Liverpool's Adam Lallana with truly bizarre move to PSG

Liverpool's Adam Lallana could be a man in demand in 2020.

According to The Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain are bizarrely interested in signing Liverpool's Adam Lallana come the end of the season.

Lallana, 31, has only played 113 minutes of Premier League action this season, but did make a big impact against Manchester United last month by scoring a late equaliser at Old Trafford.

With just five league appearances to his name this term, Lallana is far from a key player at Anfield, and his future is unclear given that his contract expires next summer.

There is the option of another year in that deal, but it's now claimed that PSG want to offer him a shock move to France for next season.

PSG are set to lose Edinson Cavani to LA Galaxy, and are seemingly looking at cheap attackers they can bring in, with Lallana potentially fitting the bill.

The thing is, Lallana doesn't really play in the same areas as Cavani. The Uruguayan is a striker who can play out wide if needed, whereas Lallana is a midfielder who can play out wide if needed.

How the two moves are interlinked isn't really clear, but it wouldn't be the strangest PSG transfer of all time; they still have Eric Choupo-Moting after all.

PSG may yet come calling for Lallana in January, or simply wait until next summer, but Liverpool may soon face a decision on whether to try and keep the former Southampton man or let him go.