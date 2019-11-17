Quick links

Leeds United

Report: Leeds United again interested in signing David Stockdale

Olly Dawes
Birmingham goalkeeper David Stockdale in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Birmingham City and Swansea City at St Andrews (stadium) on July 29, 2017 in Birmingham,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Birmingham City's David Stockdale celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City at Macron Stadium on April 2,...

According to the Sunday People (17/11; page 50), Leeds United are once again interested in signing Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The Whites brought in Kiko Casilla at the start of the year, and the Spaniard has been generally solid despite a few shaky moments here and there.

Now though, Casilla faces a potential ban for alleged racial abuse towards Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko (BBC), and that will bring loanee Illan Meslier into the mix.

 

The Frenchman is inexperienced, and this scare over Casilla may just tempt Leeds into signing a more experienced goalkeeper in January to ensure they don't come unstuck this season.

It's now claimed that Leeds are back in the market for Birmingham City goalkeeper Stockdale, who was a target for the club in 2018 according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Stockdale, 34, was born in Leeds and grew up supporting the Whites, as he told Sky Sports back in 2017, and a move to Elland Road would surely be a dream for him.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road...

He has been effectively frozen out at Birmingham since the summer of 2018 though, with just one appearance for the Blues since then, and his only other games have come out on loan at Southend United, Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City.

Stockdale would offer real experience behind Casilla, and a potentially vital resource in the promotion race having gone up with Brighton in 2017, whilst Birmingham surely won't put up too much of a fight to keep a player they aren't even utilising.

Birmingham goalkeeper David Stockdale in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Birmingham City and Swansea City at St Andrews (stadium) on July 29, 2017 in Birmingham,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch