Report: Leeds United again interested in signing David Stockdale

According to the Sunday People (17/11; page 50), Leeds United are once again interested in signing Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The Whites brought in Kiko Casilla at the start of the year, and the Spaniard has been generally solid despite a few shaky moments here and there.

Now though, Casilla faces a potential ban for alleged racial abuse towards Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko (BBC), and that will bring loanee Illan Meslier into the mix.

The Frenchman is inexperienced, and this scare over Casilla may just tempt Leeds into signing a more experienced goalkeeper in January to ensure they don't come unstuck this season.

It's now claimed that Leeds are back in the market for Birmingham City goalkeeper Stockdale, who was a target for the club in 2018 according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Stockdale, 34, was born in Leeds and grew up supporting the Whites, as he told Sky Sports back in 2017, and a move to Elland Road would surely be a dream for him.

He has been effectively frozen out at Birmingham since the summer of 2018 though, with just one appearance for the Blues since then, and his only other games have come out on loan at Southend United, Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City.

Stockdale would offer real experience behind Casilla, and a potentially vital resource in the promotion race having gone up with Brighton in 2017, whilst Birmingham surely won't put up too much of a fight to keep a player they aren't even utilising.