Report: Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa speaks with Tyler Roberts over position

The Leeds United attacker is set to continue in his playmaker role.

It looks like Tyler Roberts has been informed of his role at Leeds United by Marcelo Bielsa.

Roberts endured an injury-hit start to the new season with the Whites, but he has started their last two Championship games and both were victories.

The Wales international joined Leeds as a striker in January of 2018 for £4 million [The Daily Mail] but Bielsa has been using him as a number 10 for most of 2019 so far.

Samu Saiz's departure last January meant that Bielsa needed a playmaker and the 20-year-old has enjoyed a seamless transition to a slightly deeper role than he was used to.

And according to The Daily Mail, that's where he's staying.

The Mail writes that the Leeds player, who scored on his return to the first XI against QPR, has had conversations about his position and that the Argentine coach wants him to 'unlock defences'.

The report adds that Bielsa has 'high expectations' of the former West Brom star and it'll be interesting to see how Roberts reacts.

There wasn't much pressure on the youngster initially because he had been out since the end of last season, meaning that there wasn't huge expectation on him.

But he looks fully fit at the moment and time will tell whether he can continue inspiring Leeds from a number 10 role.

Even last season, he certainly added the penetration from midfield that Saiz was supposed to provide and few would back against him continuing to impress.

Patrick Bamford is United's only fit and experienced striker as of right now due to Eddie Nketiah's injury and it wouldn't have been a big surprise if Bielsa chose to deploy Roberts as a number nine again as cover.

But the former Athletic Bilbao boss clearly has other ideas, if this report is accurate, and he has been steering the Elland Road club in the right direction ever since taking the reins in the summer of 2018, so he should be trusted over Roberts.