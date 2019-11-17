Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Report: Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa speaks with Tyler Roberts over position

Shane Callaghan
Tyler Roberts of Leeds United battles for possession with Tosin Adarabioyo of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United attacker is set to continue in his playmaker role.

Oluwatosin Adarabioyo of Blackburn Rovers' and Leeds United's Tyler Roberts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9,...

It looks like Tyler Roberts has been informed of his role at Leeds United by Marcelo Bielsa.

Roberts endured an injury-hit start to the new season with the Whites, but he has started their last two Championship games and both were victories.

The Wales international joined Leeds as a striker in January of 2018 for £4 million [The Daily Mail] but Bielsa has been using him as a number 10 for most of 2019 so far.

Samu Saiz's departure last January meant that Bielsa needed a playmaker and the 20-year-old has enjoyed a seamless transition to a slightly deeper role than he was used to.

 

And according to The Daily Mail, that's where he's staying.

The Mail writes that the Leeds player, who scored on his return to the first XI against QPR, has had conversations about his position and that the Argentine coach wants him to 'unlock defences'.

The report adds that Bielsa has 'high expectations' of the former West Brom star and it'll be interesting to see how Roberts reacts.

There wasn't much pressure on the youngster initially because he had been out since the end of last season, meaning that there wasn't huge expectation on him.

But he looks fully fit at the moment and time will tell whether he can continue inspiring Leeds from a number 10 role.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road...

Even last season, he certainly added the penetration from midfield that Saiz was supposed to provide and few would back against him continuing to impress.

Patrick Bamford is United's only fit and experienced striker as of right now due to Eddie Nketiah's injury and it wouldn't have been a big surprise if Bielsa chose to deploy Roberts as a number nine again as cover.

But the former Athletic Bilbao boss clearly has other ideas, if this report is accurate, and he has been steering the Elland Road club in the right direction ever since taking the reins in the summer of 2018, so he should be trusted over Roberts.

Tyler Roberts of Leeds United before the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds United at Deepdale, Preston on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch