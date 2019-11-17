Quick links

Everton

Sheffield United

Premier League

Report: Everton want Sheffield United defender John Egan

Olly Dawes
Moise Kean of Everton takes on John Egan of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are being linked with Sheffield United defender John Egan.

John Egan of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Sun on Sunday (17/11; page 67), Everton are interested in signing Sheffield United defender John Egan.

The Toffees spent most of the summer chasing a permanent deal for loanee Kurt Zouma, but Chelsea wouldn't sell due to their transfer ban.

That left Everton short of a centre back, and whilst Marco Silva does have Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate at his disposal, signing another central defender makes sense.

 

It's now claimed that Everton are interested in Egan, and are planning to watch him in action for the Republic of Ireland against Denmark in Monday's big game.

However, Sheffield United would allegedly demand a huge fee for Egan, in what feels somewhat reminiscent of Keane before his move to Goodison Park.

Keane had impressed in a defensively-sound Burnley side following some strong Championship displays, and Egan finds himself in a similar situation.

Tbilisi , Georgia - 12 October 2019; John Egan of Republic of Ireland claps the supporters following the UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier match between Georgia and Republic of Ireland at the Boris...

The 27-year-old, who joined the Blades from Brentford last year, starred under Chris Wilder in last season's promotion campaign, before turning in impressive Premier League performances this season.

Strong and defensively sound but also adept on the ball given how he plays in Wilder's adventurous style, Egan is an impressive all-round centre back, and it's now no surprise to see him attracting interest from Everton – but he won't come cheap, especially in January.

Moise Kean of Everton takes on John Egan of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch