Report: Everton want Sheffield United defender John Egan

Everton are being linked with Sheffield United defender John Egan.

According to The Sun on Sunday (17/11; page 67), Everton are interested in signing Sheffield United defender John Egan.

The Toffees spent most of the summer chasing a permanent deal for loanee Kurt Zouma, but Chelsea wouldn't sell due to their transfer ban.

That left Everton short of a centre back, and whilst Marco Silva does have Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate at his disposal, signing another central defender makes sense.

It's now claimed that Everton are interested in Egan, and are planning to watch him in action for the Republic of Ireland against Denmark in Monday's big game.

However, Sheffield United would allegedly demand a huge fee for Egan, in what feels somewhat reminiscent of Keane before his move to Goodison Park.

Keane had impressed in a defensively-sound Burnley side following some strong Championship displays, and Egan finds himself in a similar situation.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Blades from Brentford last year, starred under Chris Wilder in last season's promotion campaign, before turning in impressive Premier League performances this season.

Strong and defensively sound but also adept on the ball given how he plays in Wilder's adventurous style, Egan is an impressive all-round centre back, and it's now no surprise to see him attracting interest from Everton – but he won't come cheap, especially in January.