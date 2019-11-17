Report: Eddie Howe fears Man City or Tottenham could bid big for Nathan Ake

Tottenham Hotspur are again being linked with Nathan Ake.

According to The Sun on Sunday (17/11; page 67), Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe fears defender Nathan Ake could leave the club with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur keen.

The Cherries swooped to land Ake permanent in 2017 having impressed on loan from Chelsea, and he's continued to shine on the South Coast.

As one of the most reliable centre backs in the Premier League, Ake is understandably attracting interest, and Bournemouth fear losing him in 2020.

Howe thinks the likes of Manchester City or Tottenham could move for Ake, given that both are set to be in the market for defenders either in January or next summer.

As a result, Bournemouth have looked at Preston defender Ben Davies, another left-footed centre back, and would likely move for the North End ace should Ake go.

The Dutchman would allegedly be worth at least £40million in the market, which seems a little on the low side, as Bournemouth could surely be in a position to demand over £50million.

He fits the bill perfectly for Spurs, as he could come in as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen as Tottenham's left-footed centre back when the Belgium moves on, which is likely to come next summer.

City pairing Ake and Laporte would be a surprise with both being left-footed, but they need defensive help desperately – and Bournemouth appear to be bracing themselves.