Report: Crystal Palace want Celtic's Odsonne Edouard

Olly Dawes
Manager Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Rangers and Celtic may be fending off Crystal Palace come January.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on October 03, 2019 in...

According to The Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace are now interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as well as Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos.

For some time now, Rangers and Celtic fans have been debating which striker is better, with Edouard and Morelos both fan favourites with their Glasgow clubs.

By the sheer numbers, Morelos has outscored Edouard in all competitions since the beginning of last season, smashing 52 goals in 74 games to Edouard's 34 goals in 76 games.

 

However, the Frenchman has a tendency to score big goals, particularly in Old Firm games, which Morelos has yet to score in, meaning they're both superb strikers.

Some may fear spending big on a striker in Scotland, but Moussa Dembele's move to Lyon has proven that they can replicate their form at the highest level – and Palace reportedly want both.

They've been linked with Morelos recently, and have now added Edouard to their wish list, with Roy Hodgson desperately seeking a goalscorer.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic would be in a great position to demand much, much more than the £9million they paid for Edouard last year, and Palace would surely face a huge bill with either Edouard or Morelos.

In fact, with Celtic and Rangers both going for the title this season, it's hard to see either side selling their star striker in January, with Palace facing a difficult task convincing either club to part with their goalscoring sensations.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

