Report: Crystal Palace want Celtic's Odsonne Edouard

Rangers and Celtic may be fending off Crystal Palace come January.

According to The Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace are now interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as well as Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos.

For some time now, Rangers and Celtic fans have been debating which striker is better, with Edouard and Morelos both fan favourites with their Glasgow clubs.

By the sheer numbers, Morelos has outscored Edouard in all competitions since the beginning of last season, smashing 52 goals in 74 games to Edouard's 34 goals in 76 games.

However, the Frenchman has a tendency to score big goals, particularly in Old Firm games, which Morelos has yet to score in, meaning they're both superb strikers.

Some may fear spending big on a striker in Scotland, but Moussa Dembele's move to Lyon has proven that they can replicate their form at the highest level – and Palace reportedly want both.

They've been linked with Morelos recently, and have now added Edouard to their wish list, with Roy Hodgson desperately seeking a goalscorer.

Celtic would be in a great position to demand much, much more than the £9million they paid for Edouard last year, and Palace would surely face a huge bill with either Edouard or Morelos.

In fact, with Celtic and Rangers both going for the title this season, it's hard to see either side selling their star striker in January, with Palace facing a difficult task convincing either club to part with their goalscoring sensations.