Report: Arsenal want Zakaria first option by selling Xhaka

Arsenal are reportedly chasing Denis Zakaria - and will give up Granit Xhaka to get him.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are hoping to offload Granit Xhaka to Borussia Monchengladbach – and land first option on Denis Zakaria in the process.

Xhaka was made Arsenal captain in September, replacing Laurent Koscielny following his departure from the club, but it's all turned sour for the Swiss international.

Xhaka has suffered with his form this term, and everything came to a head against Crystal Palace last month, as he angrily gesticulated at his own supporters, who were jeering him off the pitch.

The 27-year-old has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and hasn't played since, with a January exit now looking increasingly likely for him.

It's now thought that a return to former club Gladbach – the side he left for Arsenal in 2016 – could be on the cards, with the Bundesliga leaders ready to challenge Newcastle United for his signature.

However, Arsenal would allegedly only sanction a deal as long as it includes first option on Gladbach midfielder and Xhaka's international teammate Zakaria, seemingly using Xhaka as bait to ensure they can beat top clubs to Zakaria's signature.

Zakaria, 22, has starred this season, and not only offers a dominant physical presence at 6ft 3in tall, but he's also quick, great on the ball and adept at breaking up play, meaning he could be a fine addition to the Arsenal midfield.

Offloading Xhaka to get Zakaria seems like a great idea, but whether Gladbach would be willing to accept losing him in order to bring back Xhaka remains to be seen.