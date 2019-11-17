Quick links

Ray Parlour sends Tottenham warning over Christian Eriksen

Shane Callaghan
Referee Clement Turpin having words with Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur next summer.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur breaks with the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 03, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Ray Parlour has warned Tottenham Hotspur that Christian Eriksen could cost them a major transfer fee in January by refusing to leave until the end of his contract next summer.

Spurs, who have won three Premier League games this season, are having a rotten 2019-20 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.

Quite a few big-name Tottenham stars haven't been performing and the same is true of Eriksen more times than not.

The Denmark international helped the North Londoners to a Champions League final in June and swiftly admitted afterwards that he wanted a change of scenery after six years with the Lilywhites.

 

Eriksen wound up staying at Tottenham despite a summer's worth of transfer rumours and, with only seven months left on his contract, selling in January makes the most sense if he fails to sign a contract extension.

But Parlour, speaking to the Weekend show on talkSPORT, believes that Eriksen will pocket a huge signing-on sum if he joins his next club as a Bosman and questions whether he might refuse to leave during the winter transfer window.

The former Arsenal star said: "From January 1 you can do your contract and pre-sign with whoever you are going to, and his wages will be so much more if he goes on a free transfer. So he’ll be saying: ‘No, I’m not going anywhere and I don’t have to go anywhere’.

You might get £20million for him in January, but that £20m will go in his pocket if he stays another six months.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Fabinho of Liverpool competing with Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur...

