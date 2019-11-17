Rangers' Steven Davis mocked on Twitter after 'shocking' penalty

Steven Davis of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers will be gutted today.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis won't be feeling great this morning.

Davis, who re-signed for the Gers this past summer, captained Northern Ireland to a point against the Netherlands in last night's 0-0 draw in Belfast.

Thing is, it could've been a lot better for his country and the Rangers star won't need reminding of that.

The hosts could and probably should have won the game, but the 34-year-old saw a first-half penalty sail well over the crossbar.

Victory would've taken Michael O'Neill's side level on points with the second-placed Dutch ahead of the final Group C game.

Here's how fans reacted to the Rangers man's penalty last night:

that a shocker of a pen from Steven Davis #stilltravelling #moonball — Olly Driver (@ollydriver10) November 16, 2019

Steven Davis pure bottler, any player that does that with a penalty should be ashamed of himself #NIRNED — flipmac (@Flipmac1) November 16, 2019

Oh Steven Davis ‍♂️ a shocking penalty. NASA will be looking for that ball ⚽️ #GAWA — David Patterson (@DPatz13) November 16, 2019

Appalling penalty from Steven Davis — Daniel Earley (@DanielEarley) November 16, 2019

Steven Davis that is a shocking penalty!!! Never understand why players go for power & height in that situation... Low & hard is always the way to go there for me, improve your odds even if the keeper saves it you probably get a tap in #NIRNED #Euro2020Qualifiers — James Audley (@JAudley89) November 16, 2019

Steven Davis puts Northern Ireland in the lead #NIRNED



pic.twitter.com/Gd3VhvknuT — DTownsend (@DTownse82969760) November 16, 2019

I don't think Steven Davis is ever going to get over that penalty miss. Horrendous effort. #NIRNED — Ste McGovern (@TheNoveltyAct) November 16, 2019

Steven Davis donkey — Miguel_ (@_Miguel_Chines) November 16, 2019

It's true that even a victory last night might not have helped Northern Ireland qualify for the competition automatically, because they're away to Germany on Tuesday and the Netherlands are home to Estonia.

But it would've given them a bit of hope at the very least, though their chances of automatic qualification are dead now.

Still, Davis has been immense for Rangers this season and no honest fan would scapegoat him for the two dropped points, given his service for his country down the years.