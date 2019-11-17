Rangers' Steven Davis mocked on Twitter after 'shocking' penalty

Quick links

Shane Callaghan
Steven Davis of Northern Ireland during the EURO Qualifier match between Northern Ireland v Holland at the Windsor Park on November 16, 2019 in Belfast United Kingdom
Steven Davis of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers will be gutted today.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis won't be feeling great this morning.

Davis, who re-signed for the Gers this past summer, captained Northern Ireland to a point against the Netherlands in last night's 0-0 draw in Belfast.

Thing is, it could've been a lot better for his country and the Rangers star won't need reminding of that.

The hosts could and probably should have won the game, but the 34-year-old saw a first-half penalty sail well over the crossbar.

 

Victory would've taken Michael O'Neill's side level on points with the second-placed Dutch ahead of the final Group C game.

Here's how fans reacted to the Rangers man's penalty last night:

It's true that even a victory last night might not have helped Northern Ireland qualify for the competition automatically, because they're away to Germany on Tuesday and the Netherlands are home to Estonia.

But it would've given them a bit of hope at the very least, though their chances of automatic qualification are dead now.

Still, Davis has been immense for Rangers this season and no honest fan would scapegoat him for the two dropped points, given his service for his country down the years.

