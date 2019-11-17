Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers fans hail Jamie Barjonas after latest Ibrox display

Olly Dawes
Rangers supporters build the atmosphere ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7, 2019. (Photo...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers Colts beat Wrexham 2-0 at Ibrox on Saturday.

Connor Tee of Leicester City in action with Jamie Barjonas of Bury during the Checkatrade trophy tie between Bury and Leicester City at Gigg Lane on October 16, 2018 in Bury, England.

Rangers may not be in action this weekend due to the international break, but their young players have been given a big chance to impress.

The Gers' Colts side were in action on Saturday afternoon, taking on Wrexham in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup, with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Subscribe

The two sides met at Ibrox in a great experience for those young players, and Rangers managed to prevail with a 2-0 win over the non-league side.

 

Goals from Jamie Barjonas and Nathan Young-Coombes handed Rangers the win, and a passage into the last four of the competition for Graeme Murty's side.

It's another sign that Rangers are making progress in terms of their youth development, and Steven Gerrard may have been tracking the progress of some talents ahead of potential first-team call-ups.

One player who may have impressed is midfielder Barjonas, who seized his chance to shine with a superb performance in the Rangers engine room.

Football - Scottish Premiere League, St Johnstone v Rangers, McDiarmid Park, Perth, Perth and Kinross, UK, 21

The 20-year-old has been in the Rangers ranks since 2008, and actually has nine first-team appearances to his name, but has been somewhat caught in the shuffle with the arrivals of players like Steven Davis, Andy King, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo.

The Leeds-born ace is still impressing for Murty though, and fans who saw him play on Saturday were left hugely impressed by his performance.

Some called him 'a class act' and 'levels above', suggesting that it's time he was put in and around the first team setup under Gerrard, having developed both athletically and technically.

Rangers supporters build the atmosphere ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7, 2019. (Photo...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch