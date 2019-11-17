Rangers fans hail Jamie Barjonas after latest Ibrox display

Rangers Colts beat Wrexham 2-0 at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers may not be in action this weekend due to the international break, but their young players have been given a big chance to impress.

The Gers' Colts side were in action on Saturday afternoon, taking on Wrexham in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup, with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Subscribe

The two sides met at Ibrox in a great experience for those young players, and Rangers managed to prevail with a 2-0 win over the non-league side.

Goals from Jamie Barjonas and Nathan Young-Coombes handed Rangers the win, and a passage into the last four of the competition for Graeme Murty's side.

It's another sign that Rangers are making progress in terms of their youth development, and Steven Gerrard may have been tracking the progress of some talents ahead of potential first-team call-ups.

One player who may have impressed is midfielder Barjonas, who seized his chance to shine with a superb performance in the Rangers engine room.

The 20-year-old has been in the Rangers ranks since 2008, and actually has nine first-team appearances to his name, but has been somewhat caught in the shuffle with the arrivals of players like Steven Davis, Andy King, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo.

The Leeds-born ace is still impressing for Murty though, and fans who saw him play on Saturday were left hugely impressed by his performance.

Some called him 'a class act' and 'levels above', suggesting that it's time he was put in and around the first team setup under Gerrard, having developed both athletically and technically.

Excellent performance from the colts. Some really tidy football at times and never looked threatened against a senior side. Barjonas levels above. pic.twitter.com/NqKUW73ZD6 — aaron. (@RoseGardenNfse) November 16, 2019

That Barjonas looks like a tidy player, very good finish too! https://t.co/Dz7eAYb8ww — Jamie Mciver (@Mciver904) November 17, 2019

I thought Mayo and Barjonas were stand outs as well. — SP (@CottonRunt09) November 17, 2019

At the Colts game. We are producing some good players. Barjonas and Kai Kennedy really exciting. Good to see Flannigan & Edmundson professional approach to today. — iDave (@steeleman12) November 16, 2019

Barjonas easily MOTM today, with Mayo and Big bad George running the show also — нarĸy (@HarkysTweets) November 16, 2019

Mayo & Barjonas strolled it — WilliamGoldieJnr (@vivaagoldinhoo) November 16, 2019

Can see why Barjonas and Mayo are training with first team, looked like proper sized men in that side. Well worth getting along to watch that game — Louch (@StephenLouch) November 16, 2019

Barjonas looks a class act. Always thought he looked good when he broke through but he stuck out a mile today. Hopefully he can kick on. — BIG BUFF FAN (@CemetryGates89) November 16, 2019

Rangers youth doing bits. Barjonas is flying, have to get him in the 1st team soon even if it's just warming the bench — Adam (@AdamGlover1872) November 16, 2019