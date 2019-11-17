Quick links

Rangers' Borna Barisic makes Celtic admission

Shane Callaghan
Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are doing bits in Europe.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019

Rangers' Borna Barisic has admitted that he wants Celtic to 'do well' for the sake of Scottish football.

The Hoops pulled off a stunning 2-1 win away to Lazio earlier this month to secure their passage into the knockout phase of the Europa League.

On the same night, Rangers beat Porto 2-0 at Ibrox to move second in Group G, level on points with Young Boys ahead of the final two games.

Steven Gerrard's side might well follow Celtic into the elimination stage of the competition, and Gers left-back Barisic, a £2.2 million signing in 2018 [The Record], claims it's great for the national game if his side and the Parkhead club do well on the continent.

 

He told The Scottish Sun: "I think people will see the Scottish league as strong this year because of what the clubs have achieved in Europe. It is good if Celtic play well and we play well. It lifts the whole league.”

You can see Barisic's point, and he's right that it is healthy for Scottish football if Celtic and Rangers do well in Europe.

Scotland’s coefficient's is as high as it's been for five years after Lennon's troops upset the Italian giants in Rome, coupled by the Blues' win over Porto.

But most fans of the Glasgow giants wouldn't care much about coefficiency if it meant their bitter rivals were humiliated on the European stage.

There weren't many fans on the green part of the Old Firm divide crying when Progres dumped the old enemy out of Europa League qualifying in 2017. They were too busy laughing.

Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

