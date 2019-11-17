Paul Merson suggests shock candidate for Arsenal job

Unai Emery is coming under increasing pressure at Arsenal right now.

Paul Merson has written in The Star that Arsenal should seriously consider hiring Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

The Gunners appear to be stagnating under the Spanish manager after only 18 months in charge of the club.

Arsenal, competing in the Europa League, are eight points adrift in the race for Champions League qualification.

Emery spent over £100 million on transfers this past summer but the newly-promoted Blades - who beat the North Londoners earlier in the season - are above them on goal difference in the Premier League table.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson does not know why his old side don't sound out the 52-year-old manager over the job.

He wrote: "I watched them [Sheffield United] play Arsenal and there was only one team who knew what they were doing. Arsenal had no idea. That’s good coaching. think they have actually been a bit unlucky in some games this season but to see them up there in fifth is phenomenal.

"Managers like Unai Emery are under pressure, and okay you never know for sure if a manager can make such a big step up. But Chris Wilder has got to be in the conversation the next time a big job comes up. He deserves it."

Wilder is certainly doing a lot better with the Blades than Emery is doing at Arsenal, but is there any chance of the Gunners hiring him? In a word, no.

If and when Arsenal part company with the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach, they might well want an established manager with a record that suggests a top-four finish is achievable.

As impressive as Wilder has done, he only has three months of Premier League experience under his belt and that's nowhere near long enough to endear the London giants.