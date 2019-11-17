Quick links

Nick Pope set for big milestone after Celtic, Leeds talk in 2016

England's goalkeeper Nick Pope takes part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent on March 22, 2018, ahead of their international friendly football matches against The...
Leeds United and Celtic were once linked to the goalkeeper.

Nick Pope of Burnley in action during the Premier League match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor on February 24, 2018 in Burnley, England.

Well, Leeds United and Celtic certainly had the right idea in wanting to sign Nick Pope.

According to Team Talk in 2016, United and the Hoops were interested in signing the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who was at Charlton Athletic at the time.

Pope ultimately punted for Burnley and he's about to do something that indicates Leeds and Celtic were definitely on the right track back then.

That's because Pope is reportedly on the brink of making his full England debut, three years after being linked to Elland Road and Parkhead among others.

 

According to The Daily Mail, the 6'3 keeper is set to start in the Three Lions' Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in Pristina today.

Gareth Southgate's side have already qualified for the competition, and the England boss doesn't want Pope - Jordan Pickford's understudy - to have such little experience ahead of the competition.

This is the last international break until March, meaning that Pope's chances of further caps will be limited - and even then, the Everton man is likely to start the next round of games.

At the time, Celtic, then under Brendan Rodgers, wanted a back-up for Craig Gordon and ultimately signed Dorus de Vries, who wasn't a huge success in Glasgow, while Leeds swooped for Robert Green after selling Marco Silvestri back to Italy.

Things worked out okay for both sides, but it's clear that the pair missed out on a classy goalkeeper and a solid game against Kosovo will remind them of that.

Nick Pope of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Swansea City at Turf Moor on November 18, 2017 in Burnley, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

