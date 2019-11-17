Liverpool fans stunned by rumour swirling around about Adam Lallana

The Liverpool player is being linked with a shock transfer away from England.

There's a reason why transfer windows are generally referred to as Silly Season and Liverpool fans are remembering that this afternoon.

That's because the latest product of the rumour mill is about Reds midfielder Adam Lallana joining - wait for it - Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Mirror, the French champions are interested in signing the Liverpool attacker, who is out of contract at Anfield next summer.

Lallana is free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1 and here's how fans of the Merseyside outfit reacted to what is quite a strange transfer rumour:

Please do it fast..... Get this piece of dead wood out of Anfield — Pharaoh Amenhotep (@MosesStephenso7) November 17, 2019

Straight swap for Mbappe and you have a deal — OHH Andy Andy (@Cpt_Shmorgan) November 17, 2019

Lallana as a replacement for Cavanni. What are you smoking — femi Josh Justin (@femi_justin) November 17, 2019

Give us Mbappe — ²⁷ (@ftbljg_) November 17, 2019

Are psg simulating career mode or what — Jack Dooley (@jackdooley1999) November 16, 2019

Wtf — YNWA (@JamieLFC6times) November 16, 2019

Is this going to happen? In a word, no. Well, probably no. Stranger things have definitely happened during transfer windows - especially January transfer windows, which is when Liverpool spent £35 million on Andy Carroll to replace Fernando Torres.

The report claims that PSG want the former Southampton star as a replacement for Edinson Cavani which, again, makes very little sense.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks and although Michael Edwards is good, he isn't that good that he could engineer a straight swap involving Lallana.

The 31-year-old has only managed 131 minutes of Premier League football under Jurgen Klopp so far this season.