Liverpool fans stunned by rumour swirling around about Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana (C) of Liverpool competes for the ball against Mousa Dembele (L) and Eric Dier (R) of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and...
The Liverpool player is being linked with a shock transfer away from England.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 07, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

There's a reason why transfer windows are generally referred to as Silly Season and Liverpool fans are remembering that this afternoon.

That's because the latest product of the rumour mill is about Reds midfielder Adam Lallana joining - wait for it - Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Mirror, the French champions are interested in signing the Liverpool attacker, who is out of contract at Anfield next summer.

Lallana is free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1 and here's how fans of the Merseyside outfit reacted to what is quite a strange transfer rumour:

 

Is this going to happen? In a word, no. Well, probably no. Stranger things have definitely happened during transfer windows - especially January transfer windows, which is when Liverpool spent £35 million on Andy Carroll to replace Fernando Torres.

The report claims that PSG want the former Southampton star as a replacement for Edinson Cavani which, again, makes very little sense.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks and although Michael Edwards is good, he isn't that good that he could engineer a straight swap involving Lallana.

The 31-year-old has only managed 131 minutes of Premier League football under Jurgen Klopp so far this season.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

