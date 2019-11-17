'I want more': Everton boss comments on Mason Holgate

Mason Holgate returned to Everton this past summer following a Championship loan.

Marco Silva has told Everton's official website that he wants more from Mason Holgate, but revealed that he's working on his game every single day at Finch Farm.

The 23-year-old has gradually fought his way into Silva's first-team plans since returning from a loan at West Brom last season.

Holgate, an Everton academy player, had only 17 minutes of Premier League football under his belt this season until October, but he has started and finished the Toffees' last three games.

A brilliant performance in a League Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday in September has endeared him to the Portuguese manager.

And although Silva admits that he's pleased with Holgate's training-ground attitude, he insists that he still wants further improvement from the young defender.

He told Everton's official website: "He did really well but I want more from him because he has the qualities to do that. He is changing something at Finch Farm every day, I am seeing that.”

Holgate is certainly a talented player and how Everton supporters would love to see him stay in the first XI on a regular basis.

The Doncaster native isn't quite a local lad, but he did join the Goodison Park club's academy in 2014 and fans of the Merseyside club certainly think of the former Barnsley youth as one of their own.