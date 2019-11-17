Greg Taylor admits Celtic frustrations

The Celtic defender has played less than 100 minutes of league football for his new club.

Greg Taylor has admitted that his lack of playing time with Celtic at the moment is far from ideal.

The Scottish left-back joined the Hoops in a £2.2 million deal in September [The Daily Mail].

Taylor, who joined from Kilmarnock, is one of two replacements that Celtic signed for Kieran Tierney, the other being Boli Bolingoli.

The Belgian defender has been Lennon's go-to left-back for most of the season, with the Bhoys manager then using winger Jonny Hayes in that role due to Bolingoli's injury in recent weeks.

As a result, Taylor has managed only 88 minutes of Premiership football under Lennon this season, and the 22-year-old concedes that things could be going better.

The Scotland international, who set up John McGinn's winner away to Cyprus on Saturday, said to The Scottish Sun: "Obviously it's not been ideal not playing as much as I would have liked, but you have just got to be patient. It's a massive club I'm at. And I enjoyed my 90 minutes."

You can understand Taylor's frustrations. After all, he is behind Bolingoli and Hayes in the pecking order right now.

This isn't exactly what he signed up for at Celtic but, as he said, it's a massive club and rewards are earned, not given. If he keeps his head down in training and impresses Lennon then he will certainly get more chances.