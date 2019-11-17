Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

England fans are split on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's latest display

Olly Dawes
England fans wave with flags during the International Friendly match between England and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7, 2018 in Leeds, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

England hammered Kosovo 4-0 this evening in Prishtina.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of England is tackled by Fidan Aliti of Kosovo during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England at the Pristina City Stadium on November 17, 2019 in...

England ended their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign on Sunday evening with a 4-0 thrashing of Kosovo in Pristina.

The Three Lions had already qualified for the competition having thrashed Montenegro 7-0 on Thursday night, but had one more trip to make.

Gareth Southgate's men headed off to Kosovo having beaten them 5-3 in September, and it was a more comfortable victory this time around.

 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain teed up Harry Winks to open the scoring and his England account, and three goals came in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Harry Kane added the second, Marcus Rashford placed in a third and Mason Mount rounded off the scoring to seal a 4-0 victory in a superb late showing.

Many players made their case for a starting role at EURO 2020, and Liverpool ace Oxlade-Chamberlain did just that, having scored against Montenegro too.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of England sits on the bench after being substituted during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England at the Pristina City Stadium on November 17,...

Oxlade-Chamberlain is starting to gather momentum having come back from a year-long absence earlier in 2019, and his assist for Winks's was impressive.

Still, his performance split opinion on Twitter. Some felt that Oxlade-Chamberlain was 'balling' and 'so good' against Kosovo, urging Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to realise how good he is and play him more regularly.

Others felt he was anonymous and is completely overrated, with the Liverpool man still splitting fans despite a couple of productive displays in this international break.

England fans wave with flags during the International Friendly match between England and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7, 2018 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch