England fans are split on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's latest display

England ended their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign on Sunday evening with a 4-0 thrashing of Kosovo in Pristina.

The Three Lions had already qualified for the competition having thrashed Montenegro 7-0 on Thursday night, but had one more trip to make.

Gareth Southgate's men headed off to Kosovo having beaten them 5-3 in September, and it was a more comfortable victory this time around.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain teed up Harry Winks to open the scoring and his England account, and three goals came in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Harry Kane added the second, Marcus Rashford placed in a third and Mason Mount rounded off the scoring to seal a 4-0 victory in a superb late showing.

Many players made their case for a starting role at EURO 2020, and Liverpool ace Oxlade-Chamberlain did just that, having scored against Montenegro too.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is starting to gather momentum having come back from a year-long absence earlier in 2019, and his assist for Winks's was impressive.

Still, his performance split opinion on Twitter. Some felt that Oxlade-Chamberlain was 'balling' and 'so good' against Kosovo, urging Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to realise how good he is and play him more regularly.

Others felt he was anonymous and is completely overrated, with the Liverpool man still splitting fans despite a couple of productive displays in this international break.

When will it be common knowledge that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the second best midfielder at Liverpool? — JK (@JKRegista) November 17, 2019

Oxlade-Chamberlain is our best midfield player — Big OC (@HarryOConnor15) November 17, 2019

Very happy to see the Ox back in the england side #KosovoEngland — David Neville (@lil_neville) November 17, 2019

Ox is so, so good man. — - (@lucaftbl) November 17, 2019

Ox out there balling for England but will return to Liverpool to warm the bench. Sad — daRth V A D E R (@anbu___ops) November 17, 2019

Ox is England’s best player. Klopp should be starting him regularly. — ً (@Roadmxn) November 17, 2019

as we’ve been saying Ox is England’s best midfielder hth — jaws hate page (@Yasiinnn21) November 17, 2019

Oxlade Chamberlain has had a bloody mare in that second half — Will Birley (@willbirley_) November 17, 2019

Can someone please explain how Oxlade-Chamberlain get anywhere near the England squad. I have watched the last 10 minutes and he has given the ball away 4 times. Liverpool reserve who wouldn’t get in the starting line up of any top half PL team but good enough for England — WARREN GUEST (@WARRENG39) November 17, 2019

Oxlade Chamberlain is awful — Robbo (@robbo_1912) November 17, 2019

Oxlade Chamberlain has been anonymous all evening #Kosovo #KOSEN — Ollie (@OllieMUFCHall) November 17, 2019

#KOSENG Oxlade chamberlain offers very little in this system,especially defensively.Allows the opposition to get out to easily — NOT This year (@CoulsdonTHFC) November 17, 2019

Don’t know who’s more overrated .. rice or oxlade chamberlain — Sharkey (@sharkey_9) November 17, 2019