Celtic boss Neil Lennon makes Rangers admission

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard is seen during the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Celtic boss admits that Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have given him hunger once again.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted that Rangers' resurgence under Steven Gerrard is driving him to succeed in Glasgow once more.

Things couldn't be any tighter in the race for major honours in Scotland this season.

Celtic, who have won eight league crowns in a row, are above Rangers on goal difference in the Premiership, while the Old Firm duo will contest a Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park next month.

The Gers are a totally different animal to the side that have allowed the Bhoys to dominate the domestic game in recent years, with Lennon leading Celtic to a historic treble Treble in May after taking over from Brendan Rodgers in February of this year.

 

Not only are the Ibrox outfit going blow for blow with Lennon's side domestically, but a 2-0 win over Porto earlier this month suggests that the light Blues could also follow their bitter enemies into the knockout phase of the Europa League.

Lennon previously walked away from Parkhead in 2014 after Rangers were no longer in the picture as far as competition for domestic honours go, but the Northern Irishman admits that the return of the rivalry has whet his own appetite for a challenge again.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Having this opportunity again is fantastic. I’m really enjoying it. The fact Rangers are back challenging drives me on too. It heightens the senses and pushes me on."

This is a backhanded compliment from Lennon, who doesn't come out and say that Rangers are doing well but, then again, he doesn't have to.

The fact that he acknowledged the renewed sense of competition between both Glasgow giants is in itself an admission that Gerrard is most definitely on the right track and a win at Hampden next month would be unequivocal evidence of that.

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

