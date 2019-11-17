Arsenal fans want ambitious Jadon Sancho move after Instagram photo

Arsenal fans may hope for a deal involving Jadon Sancho.

The Daily Mail claim that Jadon Sancho is ready to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer – and that means English biggest clubs will be keen.

Liverpool are allegedly interested, Manchester United have been linked for some time, Chelsea want him according to The Telegraph, and Manchester City may yet hope to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium.

That may leave Arsenal feeling a little left out, especially given that they initially wanted to lure Sancho away from Manchester City in 2017, as reported by The Independent.

Arsenal were looking to pair Sancho up with his best friend Reiss Nelson, as noted by The Telegraph at the time, but they were pipped by Dortmund.

Sancho has gone on to become one of the top wingers in Europe, racking up 13 goals and 19 assists last season, but he looks set to move on next summer with his time in Germany turning sour.

Now, Arsenal fans are hoping they can wade into the Sancho race, because the England international was pictured with two Gunners stars on Friday.

Gunners winger Nelson took to Instagram to post a photo alongside teammate Joe Willock and Sancho himself, with all three on international duty.

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to urge the club to make a deal happen, even suggesting offering Granit Xhaka plus cash for the speedster – but whilst this may be a dream transfer, there seems to be little chance of it becoming reality.

