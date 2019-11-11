Fans desperate to know who Albert cheated on Lily with - everything we know about the break-up so far!

YouTube and Twitch stars Albert Chang and Lily 'Pichu' Ki have broken up with fans desperate to know why.

Unfortunately, that's the case for YouTube and Twitch stars Albert Chang and Lily 'Pichu' Ki who have, according to the latter, recently broken up after being in a relationship for a number of years.

As a result of Lily's announcement, rumours have been flying around about the reason behind the pair's supposed break-up.

Who are Albert and Lily?

Albert Chang and Lily 'Pichu' Ki are a pair of social media influencers who have sizable followings on sites such as Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Albert, whose online name is SleightlyMusical is a musician and magician who is best known for violin covers of popular songs and pieces of music with a YouTube subscriber count of just over 500,000.

LilyPichu, meanwhile, is best known on YouTube for creating video game and vlog content and has over 1.75 million subscribers at the time of writing.

What we know about their break-up

Rumours began swirling about the pair's break-up when several of the couple's mutual friends, such as 'Pokimane' took to Twitter to comment on their relationship.

This was before Lily or Albert had commented on the rumoured break-up and caused Lily to come forward with a Twitter statement on November 10th confirming that the pair had indeed broken up and that she would be taking a break from social media. The exact reason for the break-up was not revealed by Lily herself.

Both Lily and Albert had been scheduled to attend the OfflineTV meet up in Japan this week but following the announcement of their break-up, Lily revealed on her Instagram story on November 11th that she would be leaving Japan early.

Fans speculate about the reason for their break-up

Given the close relationship that social media elicits between idols and their fans, speculation about the break-up and the reasoning behind it has been rife.

A number of fans have taken to social media to comment on the news and speculate on theories about the reason behind the break-up.

The overall fan consensus would appear to be that Albert cheated on Lily but neither of them have commented on whether this is indeed the case.

Apparently but to what extent exactly has been completely ignored (obviously any cheating is cheating) but an obviously sensitive private matter was leaked by their friends so I’m kind of disappointed in everyone but Lily right now tbh I mean she dead ass said she felt pressured2 — Rook (@Rook279Trevor) November 10, 2019

didnt think that Albert would cheat on Lily. He seems like a wholesome boi but damn wtf. he lost such an talented funny amazing girl and he wont find anyone else like her. hope lily feels better soon — ☆thankful vanessa☆ (@vanvenuss) November 11, 2019

Albert cheat on lily.. That was unexpected.. — - (@xiweiiii) November 11, 2019

Since it was announced that the pair split up on November 10th, Lily has remained absent from social media.

However, Albert has not.

Recent developments

On November 12th, Albert came forward and released a statement on Twitter seemingly confirming the rumours that he had indeed cheated on Lily.

His statements reads:

I'm sorry. I made the worst decision of my life. I chose to be unfaithful to Lily, and caused her an excruciating amount of pain. I'm incredibly sorry for my selfish and irredeemable behaviour. I betrayed her trust and love for me, and for that, I don't know if I'll ever be able to atone for it. I'll be taking an indefinite hiatus from content creation to reflect and spend some time alone. I'm sorry for the people I've hurt in all our communities, I'm sorry for the friends I let down at Offline.TV, and most all I'm sorry for hurting you, Lily.

The identity of the person Albert cheated on Lily with has also come to light and has been revealed as Sarah Lee, who goes by the name @avocadopeeled on Twitter.

She too has released a statement on Twitter expressing her apologies.

I'm sorry. No one deserves the level of pain I caused, especially not Lily: someone who has only shown me kindness. My choices were immensely selfish, and the levels of betrayal go beyond repair. She did not deserve to suffer like this. Nothing I write could ever be enough, nothing I say could possibly change anything. It will never be enough. Therre is only reparation in who I choose to be from here on out. I will be taking time awat from the public for self-reflection. I'm sorry for the extreme hurt I've cuased to everyone in the communities, to those who I could once call 'friend', and to Lily most of all. I'm so sorry.