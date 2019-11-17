'Absolutely brilliant': Leeds' Stuart Dallas wins praise on Twitter

The Leeds United star came up against some of the world's finest on Saturday night.

What a professional footballer Leeds United's Stuart Dallas is.

He has been Mr Reliable in West Yorkshire for a number of years following his £1 million move to Leeds from Brentford [Yorkshire Evening Post] in 2015.

No matter what is asked of Dallas, he will deliver and that was evident on international duty last night.

The Northern Ireland international impressed in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Belfast as Michael O'Neill's side earned a point against some of the continent's finest footballers.

Not only did Dallas impress, but he played in four different positions during the 90 minutes, something that has stunned some international fans on Twitter.

The 28-year-old is a winger by trade but he has been used largely as a right or left-back by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Regardless where he plays, the Cookstown native remains the consummate professional and fans of his club and country were united in singing his praises last night.

Stuart Dallas is absolutely brilliant. — Ben Smith (@BenSmith_7) November 16, 2019

This is because Stuart Dallas is perfect in every way. https://t.co/66YCv6OoEW — Allan Sansome (@AllanSansome) November 16, 2019

Stuart Dallas is the best footballer of all time don’t @ me — max (@maxdotlufc) November 16, 2019

I just can't believe the transformation with Dallas under Bielsa. Has got to the be the biggest improvement, pipping Cooper and Forshaw.#MOT — RyanC (@RyanLUFC91) November 16, 2019

Stuart Dallas was my man of the match tonight, play him anywhere on the pitch and he will do it with ease, no fuss just gets on with it #GAWA — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) November 17, 2019

What a player, plays 4 positions against the Dutch... Even better person! Top man! @dallas_stuart — Willy G Tattoo (@willygrattan) November 17, 2019

Played four positions tonight. Sensational. — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) November 17, 2019

@dallas_stuart is Northern Ireland’s very own James Milner, thought he was brilliant tonight in every position he played #EURO2020 — Gareth Sproule (@sprouler123) November 16, 2019

Great performance from NI tonight, Stuart Dallas is a fantastic pro! He can play anywhere, Pity about Davis penalty usually reliable ⚽ — Gareth McCauley (@gmccauley92) November 16, 2019

Outstanding player — Simon Galloway (@Paddy_Galloway) November 16, 2019

Played in 4 different positions tonight, remarkable — We Are Leeds (@WeAreLeeds1919) November 16, 2019

He played in 4 different positions Mr versatile what a guy ALAW — Aidan McKenna (@aidanandabetin) November 16, 2019

Leeds already did the smart thing in tying down Dallas to a three-year contract extension in September.

If the Whites do win Premier League promotion, this is a player they're going to need in the top flight.

Dallas is by no means the most technically-gifted player in Bielsa's squad, but nobody beats him for heart and the Whites will need a hell of a lot of bravery in the big time, if they get back there.