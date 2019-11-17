Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Absolutely brilliant': Leeds' Stuart Dallas wins praise on Twitter

Stuart Dallas of Leeds United (C) celebrates with Marcus Antonsson (R) and Kalvin Phillips (R) as he scores ther first and equalising goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match...
The Leeds United star came up against some of the world's finest on Saturday night.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas rues a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019 in Leeds, England.

What a professional footballer Leeds United's Stuart Dallas is.

He has been Mr Reliable in West Yorkshire for a number of years following his £1 million move to Leeds from Brentford [Yorkshire Evening Post] in 2015.

No matter what is asked of Dallas, he will deliver and that was evident on international duty last night.

The Northern Ireland international impressed in the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Belfast as Michael O'Neill's side earned a point against some of the continent's finest footballers.

 

Not only did Dallas impress, but he played in four different positions during the 90 minutes, something that has stunned some international fans on Twitter.

The 28-year-old is a winger by trade but he has been used largely as a right or left-back by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Regardless where he plays, the Cookstown native remains the consummate professional and fans of his club and country were united in singing his praises last night.

Leeds already did the smart thing in tying down Dallas to a three-year contract extension in September.

If the Whites do win Premier League promotion, this is a player they're going to need in the top flight.

Dallas is by no means the most technically-gifted player in Bielsa's squad, but nobody beats him for heart and the Whites will need a hell of a lot of bravery in the big time, if they get back there.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on September 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

