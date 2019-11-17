£25m-rated Sander Berge admits Liverpool dream

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the youngster in recent days.

Sander Berge has hinted that he would be interested in joining Liverpool.

According to the Sporting Director at Belgian side Genk, Dimitri De Conde, the European champions are interested in signing the 21-year-old midfielder [Footnews].

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp got to watch the Norway international up close in recent weeks after two Champions League games.

Berge, reportedly valued at £25 million, impressed as the Reds edged out Genk 2-1 at Anfield a little earlier this month.

And although Berge admits that playing in such a stadium was a dream, he wouldn't mind experiencing it on a much more regular basis at some point in the future.

He told TV2: "Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians. Liverpool are the best team [at the moment] and have the most fans.

"So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible."

The rumours about Berge joining Liverpool are only going to intensify over the coming weeks as we approach the January transfer window.

And on the surface, it doesn't seem like there's huge obstacles.

If De Conde is to be believed, the Premier League leaders are already keen on getting a deal done and with the player himself seemingly up for it, it'll be interesting to see how this one pans out.