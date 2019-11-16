Tony Dorigo stunned by Leeds fans during playing career

Tony Dorigo has a healthy relationship with Leeds United fans.

Tony Dorigo has revealed that Leeds United fans made him feel 'like a giant' during his playing career at Elland Road.

The Australia-born defender enjoyed a wonderful six-year stint at Leeds.

In 1992, Dorigo helped the Whites - then under Howard Wilkinson - to their most recent league title in the year before the Premier League's inception.

The 53-year-old managed 171 league appearances for the Elland Road club and Dorigo recalls just how powerful the fans made him feel when they chanted his name.

Speaking to LUTV, he said: "We were just unstoppable. At home, at Elland Road, my goodness. You used to sing this song about me. You'll never beat Dorigo. I'm 5 foot 9 but I felt 7 bloody foot. I felt like a giant."

Leeds fans are widely considered some of the best in England, despite losing their Premier League status in 2004 and struggling to win it back since then.

The arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, the improvement of the team in combination with the vociferous support has made Elland Road something of a fortress again.

Bielsa's side lost there to Swansea on August 31 but Leeds have been impenetrable since, winning four of their five home games after losing to the South Welsh club and conceding only twice.

They have also edged out Championship leaders West Brom last month and it's very possible that United, under Bielsa, will finally promotion this season. But not without the unrelenting support of the fans.