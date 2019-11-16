Sunderland fans react after Jack Ross confirmed as Hibs boss

Sunderland brought Jack Ross to the Stadium of Light in 2018 but he was sacked by the Black Cats last month.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that former Black Cats boss Jack Ross has been appointed manager of Hibs.

The 43-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Scottish club, just over a month after being sacked as boss at the Stadium of Light.

Ross took over at Sunderland in May last year and led them to the finals of the EFL Trophy and League One playoffs last season, losing to Portsmouth and Charlton respectively.

However, he received criticism from sections of the fanbase for failing to get the Black Cats promoted as well as for some lacklustre performances and results, while this term, he was sacked with the club sixth in the table after 11 games played (BBC Sport).

Hibs, meanwhile, sacked Paul Heckingbottom earlier this month after a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season and Ross now inherits a squad sitting just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Here is what some Sunderland fans said on social media after the announcement was made:

Best of luck JR, hope u do better than u did for SAFC. Canny bloke. — Kev Taylor (@SuperkevFTM) 15 November 2019

Glad to see your skills have been recognised again. Wishing you you great success at Hibs. Thank you for trying to sort out my club #safc — Gerry McGregor (@Gerry_McGregor) 15 November 2019

Good luck to him #SAFC — Charlie Pele Hodgson (@chodgson2002) 15 November 2019

Good luck to the bloke, didn’t want to see him leave #SAFC — Dan Honour (@danhonour81) 15 November 2019

Can’t complain about Jack Ross being sacked. The performances and tactics were awful.

However if I was given the option between Ross and Parkinson, I’d have kept Ross



Hope he does well at #hibs

Always came across as a nice bloke.#SAFC — Matthew (@MJacko1989) 15 November 2019

Good luck Jack Ross. The time wasn't right for him at #SAFC but think he'll become a top manager. https://t.co/V4qjSEjnya — Paul Erskine-Fox (@PaulErsk1neFox) 15 November 2019

Can't do anything but wish Jack Ross all the best at #Hibernian,did a decent job at #safc to begin with,did what was needed at time but could just take it on,maybe lack of experience at bigger club his downfall best wishes Jack — ftm (@Safcftm2016) 15 November 2019

A good appointment for Hibs. Once the fans lost faith in Ross, it was always going to be difficult for him at #SAFC but he is a good manager. https://t.co/1ZkX8bBcPS — Stuart Rayner (@sturayner) 15 November 2019

Pleased to see former #SAFC boss Jack Ross back in football so quickly, a top man, hope it goes well for him at Hibernian — Richard Mennear (@RichMennear) 15 November 2019

Ross will be managing in the Scottish top flight for the first time in his career, although he did lead St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title in 2018, which convinced Sunderland to appoint him.