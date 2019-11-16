Quick links

Sunderland fans react after Jack Ross confirmed as Hibs boss

Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland brought Jack Ross to the Stadium of Light in 2018 but he was sacked by the Black Cats last month.

Jack Ross the head coach

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that former Black Cats boss Jack Ross has been appointed manager of Hibs.

The 43-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Scottish club, just over a month after being sacked as boss at the Stadium of Light.

Ross took over at Sunderland in May last year and led them to the finals of the EFL Trophy and League One playoffs last season, losing to Portsmouth and Charlton respectively.

 

However, he received criticism from sections of the fanbase for failing to get the Black Cats promoted as well as for some lacklustre performances and results, while this term, he was sacked with the club sixth in the table after 11 games played (BBC Sport).

Hibs, meanwhile, sacked Paul Heckingbottom earlier this month after a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season and Ross now inherits a squad sitting just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Here is what some Sunderland fans said on social media after the announcement was made:

Ross will be managing in the Scottish top flight for the first time in his career, although he did lead St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title in 2018, which convinced Sunderland to appoint him.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross looks on during the pitch before a Pre-Season friendly game at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on July 18, 2019 in Albuferia, Portugal

