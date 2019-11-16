Elizabeth Grullon: What has the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Second Sister starred in?

Everything you must know about who Elizabeth Grullon is and what she has starred in other than Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order as the Second Sister.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is out and the game has been praised for its cinematic storytelling. The direction, gameplay and writing deserve a lot of applause for this, but so do the actors and voice cast with Elizabeth Grullon's performance being especially excellent as the Second Sister.

The most notable actor in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is definitely Gotham's Joker, Cameron Monaghan, but it's the likes of Debra Wilson as Cere Junda and Elizabeth Grullon as the Second Sister who steal the show.

We won't spoil the plot of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order by revealing anything about the Second Sister character, as we are instead merely providing an overview for Elizabeth Grullon as an actress.

Who voices the Second Sister in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order?

Elizabeth Grullon voices and performs the role of the Second Sister in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

There are lots of famous and recognisable actors in the game such as Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), Tony Amendola (Stargate SG-1, Annabelle) and Debra Wilson (Over The Hedge, Metal Gear Solid 4), and all of their performances have been praised with Wilson's said to be particularly strong.

The frog-faced Greez is also played by Daniel Roebuck who people might recognise from Getting Grace and Final Destination, as well as Dead Rising 3 in which he played Gary Finkel.

Although you wouldn't be quick to praise the voice work of the puppy replacement BD-1, it's also important to note that the adorable little robot is played by Ben Burtt.

While he's not a famous face, Ben Burtt is the biggest name attached to the project as he has been credited for creating the voices of Chewbacca, Yoda and the iconic hum of the lightsabers, and he has also worked in the sound department for other major hits such as WALL-E.

What has Elizabeth Grullon been in other than Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order?

Elizabeth Grullon has featured in television shows such as Criminal Minds, The Catch and Mayans M.C.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is undoubtedly her biggest role to date, but it's important to note that her first acting gig only came about in 2014 with a short comedy named Reperations.

She's also been credited in films such as Sleight, Killing Lazarus and Ultimate Redemption, and she's completed a performance for a yet to be released horror called Road Head.

As for video games, she's only been listed as Niesha and additional voices in the impossible to remember Technomancer.

Her voice and face aren't the most recognisable and famous by any stretch of the imagination, but hopefully we'll see and hear more of her in video games and bigger projects following her outstanding performance in Jedi Fallen Order.

