Everything you must know about how to easily defeat the Oggdo Bogdo frog boss in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is out and everyone seems to unanimously agree that it's a breathtakingly brilliant game thanks in part to its difficult but merciful Dark Souls-inspired combat. There are plenty of bosses for you to conquer throughout the experience, and this guide will help you to easily defeat what should be your very first: the Oggdo Bogdo frog boss on Bogano.

Some believe that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order boasts the difficulty settings FromSoftware should be seeking, and it's hard to disagree with that viewpoint in regard to believing that Respawn have found a middle-ground for a property that needs to cater to the masses rather than a select group of gamers.

With that being said, the EA-published experience is still very much aching to Dark Souls in that it's much easier when you know the secrets for how to easily kill bosses that initially appear impossible to topple. And the same applies to the Oggdo Bogdo frog boss on the very first planet.

How to defeat the Oggdo Bogdo frog boss in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

The Oggdo Bogdo frog in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is a secret boss that you don't need to defeat to advance the plot. However, it's still a good opportunity to defeat your very first boss in the game to gain some experience points and practice.

You will probably first find the Oggdo Bogdo boss through simply exploring the fowl planet of Bogano (the opening level after the game's introduction). The creepy and slimy frog is situated in a cave that you must light up with your lightsaber to traverse through.

If this is the way you first found the gigantic frog, then you probably have nightmares over the way it pulled you into its mouth with its tongue or crushed you with its hideously bloated body.

In order to avoid repeatedly being crushed to death by the hidden beasty, you must only tango with it once you've completed the primary objective of the level.

On your way back to the Mantis you will find two holes that you can fall into. Don't fall into the first and bigger hole as this will provide zero benefit.

Instead, walk up to the second and much smaller hole to see the Oggdo Bogdo frog boss beneath. Jump through the hole and press square immediately in order to attack and knock off at least 50% of the frog's health.

Once you've followed the method that is very similar to the first boss fight in Dark Souls, you will then need to knock off the rest of the frog's health through normal means.

Roll to the right rather than the left when the Oggdo Bogdo turns red as these attacks are unblockable and will almost definitely kill you.

Aside from that, you will also want to use the force to slow the beasty down so you can move behind it and attack its backside without the worry of being hit.

That's all you need to know for how to defeat the Oggdo Bogdo frog boss. Jump through the second hole above to eliminate half of its health, roll to the right when it turns red and use the force to slow it down and attack from behind.

You will defeat the boss in no time giving you a good amount of XP as well as a secret to unearth.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.