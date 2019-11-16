How to quickly get the double-bladed lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order!

Everything you must know about how to get the double-bladed lightsaber sooner rather than later in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is out and despite there being some limitations in performance for the PC version, everyone seems to agree that it's a brilliant experience that is especially shocking thanks to being published by EA. One of the best aspects of the single-player journey is its mercifully difficult combat which can be made all the easier by getting the double-bladed lightsaber a few hours into your heroic adventure to save the galaxy.

Dark Souls, Uncharted, Metroid and Zelda are all games Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has been likened to, but it's the former that makes the Jedi experience especially memorable and worthwhile as the combat and respawn system are punishing but fair.

One of the aspects that make the combat so challenging is having to fight multiple Stormtroopers and rodents at once, but - as you can probably imagine - this is so much easier when you have the double-bladed lightsaber in your possession.

How to get the dual-lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

You can get the double-bladed lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from Bogano (the game's opening planet), but this requires you to first find a Scomp Link for BD-1. Not only that, but you must also first fully explore Zeffo to attain the Force Push ability.

That is the later rather than sooner method for attaining the double-bladed lightsaber, so we're instead only going to tell you how we picked up the iconic weapon from Dathomir. This is the best method as you don't need to have unlocked any other abilities or gadgets in order to complete the objective.

When you've finished exploring the horrible planet of Bogano that is infested with giant frogs that'll make your skin crawl, hop back into the Mantis and travel to Dathomir (a.k.a. the red planet).

This is a fully optional planet you're not required to explore to advance the story, but know that it's a great way to gain some experience points and to hone your skills as a Jedi.

You will come across multiple difficult enemies including horrible insects that spit acid and goons of the Nightsister. For the insects you will want to block their acid-like spits and roll away as soon as you kill them so you don't get inflicted with any damage.

To find the double-bladed lightsaber in Dathomir, you will need to explore 81% of the planet until you come across a cloaked man with a beard named the Wanderer. A cut-scene will ensue but you won't be able to travel to where he tells you until later on.

However, this really doesn't matter as all you need to do is drop to the area below and follow the path around to inside a small cave. Here you will find a workbench with the part you need to equip the double-bladed lightsaber.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. There are no plans for a Nintendo Switch release.