Celtic fans react to Mohamed Elyounoussi's early return from international duty

Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi shoots to score their second goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Cluj at Celtic Park stadium in...
Neil Lennon could have another injury to worry about with the Celtic man back with the Hoops at Parkhead after suffering a foot knock on international duty.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the news that the Hoops loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi has returned to Parkhead after leaving his nation's camp with a foot knock.

The 25-year-old winger had been expected to feature for Norway alongside fellow Celtic man Kristoffer Ajer following his excellent run of form for Neil Lennon's side.

Early on Friday, however, Norway head coach Lars Lagerback confirmed that Elyounoussi - on loan at the Hoops from Southampton - wouldn't be featuring against the Faroe Islands and Malta over the next few days.

 

 

“Unfortunately, Mohamed has an injured foot and can’t play against the Faroe Islands or Malta,” he said, as reported by the Daily Record. “He has left the squad and returned to his club.”

The news comes as another potentially frustrating blow for Celtic after Hatem Abd Elhamed was ruled out for six weeks with a groin injury, meaning he will miss the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers next month.

Given Elyounoussi has been in superb form in recent weeks - six goals in the Bhoys' past seven games including a double at Hampden against Hibernian - it has led to a lot of Hoops fans expressing their concern on social media.

Here is just some of the reaction:

Celtic are next in action on Saturday 23 November when they host Livingston at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic's Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Cluj at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland...

