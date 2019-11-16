Six players who could miss Liverpool's Crystal Palace clash

Liverpool could have no fewer than six absentees for the trip to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have a huge advantage in the Premier League title race and now is not the time for an injury crisis.

In fact, it isn't even a race so much as it is has been a stroll to a first league title since 1990 so far.

Liverpool are eight points clear of second place and nine ahead of Manchester City, the reigning champions, back in fourth.

Barring a disaster, Jurgen Klopp's side will go all the way this season, but they've got a mounting injury crisis and could be missing as many as six players for next Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Reds duo Mo Salah and Andy Robertson - who hasn't trained for two weeks - both pulled out of international duty with ankle problems, with Salah suffering the problem following a robust challenge from Fernandinho in last week's massive win over City at Anfield.

If that wasn't bad enough, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will play no part in England's clash with Kosovo next week. Henderson, the Liverpool skipper, is ill, while Gomez sustained a knee problem following a collision with Kieran Trippier.

And then there's the continued absence of centre-back Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been absent since September with a calf problem.

The good news is that Klopp has a big and talented squad at his disposal, and Henderson's illness seems the least serious of all six. The bad news is that the international break isn't over and the injury list could yet get worse.