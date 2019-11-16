Robbie Neilson comments on Lawrence Shankland amid Rangers, Celtic speculation

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Celtic and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Lawrence Shankland.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Lawrence Shankland is a player reportedly in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Neil Lennon’s Celtic and Nottingham Forest all claimed to want the Dundee United striker.

According to The Daily Record, Old Firm duo Rangers and Celtic are interested in securing the services of the 24-year-old striker.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Forest in the Championship in England are looking at the possibility of landing the Scotland international in the January transfer window, adding that a £2 million offer could be enough.

However, United head coach Robbie Neilson has made it clear that the Scottish Championship club do not plan to sell the former Aberdeen striker in January.

Neilson told BBC Sport about Shankland: "I don't think there will be any bids getting entertained in January, that is for sure.

“The owner [Mark Ogren] was over last month and spoke about the importance of keeping Lawrence and making sure that we get ourselves out of this league.

"Every player has his price but the value of going up would heavily outweigh that, not just financially but also the prestige and with the fans. I expect him to be here at the start of February."

Good signing for Rangers, Celtic or Nottingham Forest

Shankland may be playing in the second tier of Scottish football at the moment, but the 24-year-old striker has done enough over the past few seasons to suggest that he would be a good signing for Rangers, Celtic or Forest.

According to BBC Sport, the Scotsman has scored 17 goals and provided two assists in the Scottish Championship for United so far this season.