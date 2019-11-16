Quick links

Dundee

Celtic

Rangers

Nottingham Forest

Scottish Championship

Championship

Scottish Premiership

Robbie Neilson comments on Lawrence Shankland amid Rangers, Celtic speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Milton Keynes Dons manager Robbie Neilson looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Milton Keynes Dons at Sixfields on January 20, 2018 in Northampton,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Celtic and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Lawrence Shankland.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019. Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Lawrence Shankland is a player reportedly in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Neil Lennon’s Celtic and Nottingham Forest all claimed to want the Dundee United striker.

According to The Daily Record, Old Firm duo Rangers and Celtic are interested in securing the services of the 24-year-old striker.

Subscribe

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Forest in the Championship in England are looking at the possibility of landing the Scotland international in the January transfer window, adding that a £2 million offer could be enough.

However, United head coach Robbie Neilson has made it clear that the Scottish Championship club do not plan to sell the former Aberdeen striker in January.

 

Neilson told BBC Sport about Shankland: "I don't think there will be any bids getting entertained in January, that is for sure.

“The owner [Mark Ogren] was over last month and spoke about the importance of keeping Lawrence and making sure that we get ourselves out of this league.

"Every player has his price but the value of going up would heavily outweigh that, not just financially but also the prestige and with the fans. I expect him to be here at the start of February."

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland is seen prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Good signing for Rangers, Celtic or Nottingham Forest

Shankland may be playing in the second tier of Scottish football at the moment, but the 24-year-old striker has done enough over the past few seasons to suggest that he would be a good signing for Rangers, Celtic or Forest.

According to BBC Sport, the Scotsman has scored 17 goals and provided two assists in the Scottish Championship for United so far this season.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch