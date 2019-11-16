Richard Foster explains why Celtic and Rangers hate him

Richard Foster is well aware of how unpopular he is among fans of Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

The 34-year-old had two separate spells with the Gers and wound up winning the Scottish Premiership title ahead of their Old Firm rivals back in 2011.

Foster, now with Ross County, returned to Rangers in 2013 and his connection with the Ibrox outfit means that he is forever an enemy in the eyes of Celtic supporters.

That being said, the Scottish defender admits that he was 'crap' during his second spell on the blue side of Glasgow, claiming that is enough to result in Ibrox support turning on him too.

As one of the most disliked players in the Scottish game, the former Aberdeen man opened up on the hostile reception that he receives from Old Firm fans - and supporters of other clubs.

He told The Times: "I get it from Rangers fans for being crap in my second spell there. I get it from Celtic fans because I played for Rangers. I get it from the Hamilton fans, from Motherwell fans; I’ve had it from the Dundee fans. I mean, do I have one of those faces that everyone loves to hate?”

The travelling Bhoys fans are sure to pipe up on December 1 when they visit County.

Even though he didn't have a brilliant second stint at Rangers, Foster still contributed to the light Blues winning the title eight years ago which, to this day, remains their most recent league crown.

And that fact alone is probably enough to command respect from a lot of Gers supporters, even if many more have given him stick down the years.