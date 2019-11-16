Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes comments on his future

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Bruno Fernandes.

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes has suggested to The Daily Mail that he has “dreams to fulfil”.

According to 90min.com, Tottenham are interested in signing Fernandes from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

It has been reported that Spurs have identified the 25-year-old Portugal international midfielder as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen - who is out of contract at the North London outfit at the end of the season - and are “keeping close tabs” on him.

Fernandes has said that he will not force a move out of Sporting, but the Portuguese has admitted that he has “dreams to fulfil”.

Fernandes told The Daily Mail: “I'm not worried at all [about transfer window speculation]. Since 2016, there's been talk about my possible departure.

“I'm well, doing my job and doing the best I can. I have dreams to fulfil but I have no need to force my departure. I feel the love here and if I have to leave, I hope I leave good memories.”

Stats

Fernandes is a very good midfielder who has been superb for Sporting for a while now, and he would be a very good signing for Tottenham.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has scored five goals and provided five assists in 10 league matches for Sporting so far this season.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and provided one assist in four Europa League appearances for Sporting so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.