Report: West Brom could sell Tottenham Hotspur target Nathan Ferguson

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion.

According to The Daily Mail, West Bromwich Albion could sell Nathan Ferguson in the January transfer window amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Tottenham and Palace are interested in signing West Brom talent Ferguson in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old defender is out of contract at the Baggies at the end of the season, and the Championship club will only receive minimal compensation.

 

The report has claimed that West Brom are ‘increasingly concerned’ that the teenager will run down his contract and leave on a free despite the offer to stay at The Hawthorns beyond next summer.

According to The Daily Mail, West Brom could decide to cash in on Ferguson in January and get a sizeable transfer fee from either Tottenham or Palace.

Stats

Ferguson is playing well for West Brom at the moment and has established himself as an important player in manager Slaven Bilic’s team.

According to WhoScored, the defender has scored one goal and provided one assist in 13 Championship matches for West Brom so far this season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

