Report: West Brom could sell Tottenham Hotspur target Nathan Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion.

According to The Daily Mail, West Bromwich Albion could sell Nathan Ferguson in the January transfer window amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old defender is out of contract at the Baggies at the end of the season, and the Championship club will only receive minimal compensation.

The report has claimed that West Brom are ‘increasingly concerned’ that the teenager will run down his contract and leave on a free despite the offer to stay at The Hawthorns beyond next summer.

According to The Daily Mail, West Brom could decide to cash in on Ferguson in January and get a sizeable transfer fee from either Tottenham or Palace.

Stats

Ferguson is playing well for West Brom at the moment and has established himself as an important player in manager Slaven Bilic’s team.

According to WhoScored, the defender has scored one goal and provided one assist in 13 Championship matches for West Brom so far this season.