Report: Real Madrid interested in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Everton’s Moise Mean

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Moise Kean of Everton are reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar.

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi and Everton forward Moise Kean.

The report has also claimed that the Spanish and Europeans giants have identified RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze as potential signings.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Stats

Hudson-Odoi is one of the rising stars in world football and has established himself in the Chelsea first team this season.

According to WhoScored, the 19-year-old forward has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Blues so far this season, providing three assists in the process.

Back in March 2019, Sport Bild claimed that Chelsea were looking for €50 million (£42.82m) as transfer fee to sell the England international, with German and European giants Bayern Munich interested in securing the services of the teenager in the summer of 2019.

Moise Kean Stats

Kean is only 19 years of age and has a lot of potential, but the Italy international is not having the best of times at Everton.

Since his move from Italian powerhouse Juventus in the summer transfer window, the Italy international forward has made two starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.