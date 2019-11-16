Quick links

Celtic

Burnley

Premier League

Report: Burnley keen on Celtic's Jonny Hayes

Shane Callaghan
Jonny Hayes of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown Training Session on October 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Burnley and other English sides are reportedly interested in the Celtic star.

Jonny Hayes of Celtic is seen during a training session at Lennoxtown Training Session on October 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to Team Talk, Burnley are set to offer Celtic winger Jonny Hayes a pre-contract agreement in January.

The Irishman is out of contract with the Hoops next summer but his recent performances have given rise to suggestions that an extension could be tabled.

Subscribe

Hayes started Celtic's huge 2-1 win away to Lazio in the Europa League last week, before posting a Man-of-the-Match display in a 2-0 victory at home to Motherwell six days ago.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon spoke glowingly of the 32-year-old after that game [The Scottish Sun] and hinted that the club could extend his contract.

 

But Team Talk have now claimed that Premier League outfit Burnley are fans of the former Aberdeen star and could tie him down to an agreement this winter ahead of a summer Bosman move.

The report adds that Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are both also interested.

He is the second Celtic player to be linked with Burnley this month after it was reported that Sean Dyche also wanted Nir Bitton at Turf Moor.

Hayes himself admitted to The The Glasgow Evening Times last week that he wanted to extend his contract in Glasgow and finish his career with Celtic.

Marco Parolo of Lazio and Jonny Hayes of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch