Report: Burnley keen on Celtic's Jonny Hayes

Burnley and other English sides are reportedly interested in the Celtic star.

According to Team Talk, Burnley are set to offer Celtic winger Jonny Hayes a pre-contract agreement in January.

The Irishman is out of contract with the Hoops next summer but his recent performances have given rise to suggestions that an extension could be tabled.

Hayes started Celtic's huge 2-1 win away to Lazio in the Europa League last week, before posting a Man-of-the-Match display in a 2-0 victory at home to Motherwell six days ago.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon spoke glowingly of the 32-year-old after that game [The Scottish Sun] and hinted that the club could extend his contract.

But Team Talk have now claimed that Premier League outfit Burnley are fans of the former Aberdeen star and could tie him down to an agreement this winter ahead of a summer Bosman move.

The report adds that Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are both also interested.

He is the second Celtic player to be linked with Burnley this month after it was reported that Sean Dyche also wanted Nir Bitton at Turf Moor.

Hayes himself admitted to The The Glasgow Evening Times last week that he wanted to extend his contract in Glasgow and finish his career with Celtic.