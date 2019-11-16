Rangers' star Alfredo Morelos just got that bit more expensive

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers might've added to his price-tag.

Rangers are set for a potential January transfer saga involving Alfredo Morelos.

The Gers' Sporting Director Ross Wilson said this week that the club wouldn't be selling their prized asset during the winter transfer window.

Problem is, Morelos has netted 22 goals for Rangers already this season and the Ibrox side could and should be braced for some major offers.

Whatever happens, the 23-year-old hitman might've just added to his value.

That's because Morelos scored his first international goal for Colombia in a 1-0 win over Peru in Florida.

Make that 23 goals for club and country and his profile has gotten that bit higher as a result of breaking his duck at international level.

Now, Rangers can argue that not only is he prolific in Scotland and the Europa League, but that he's an international-class forward and surely that makes him slightly more expensive.

Steven Gerrard can already demand upwards of £20 million, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the light Blues' asking price is now marginally higher as a result of his goal for the Colombians.

The club spent only £1 million on signing him under Pedro Caixinha some two-and-a-half years ago [The Scotsman], but whatever happens he's worth a hell of a lot more now.

The upside of his goal is that it may make him more valuable. The downside for Rangers fans is that there's potentially less chance of keeping him.